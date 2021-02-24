Bill would end underage marriage in N.C.

A bill introduced in the North Carolina legislature would change the minimum age of marriage from 14 to 18 years-old. If passed, it would have an impact on Yadkin County, where — since the year 2000 — nearly 150 couples have applied to be married in which at least one partner was under the age of 18.

Currently, state law allows 16- and 17-year-olds to marry with parental consent. The law also allows a 14- or 15-year-old to marry with parental consent, a judge’s order and if the couple is pregnant or the 14- or 15-year-old is already a parent. That’s a loophole that in a non-pregnancy scenario could otherwise result in criminal statutory rape charges depending on the male partner’s age, noted Sen. Vickie Sawyer (R-Mooresville), who introduced the bill in the Senate.

She said the state’s marriage age is outdated and dangerous, adding that North Carolina has drawn out-of-state couples because it is notoriously tied with Alaska for offering the lowest age for minors to marry.

“It has actually become a vehicle for child sex trafficking,” Sawyer said. “We have instances of folks as far as away as Alabama using their children as basically currency … marrying them to their abuser. It’s sad that we have in North Carolina become a child sex trafficking haven.”

Data show the majority of underage marriages in North Carolina and nationally occur between an adult and a minor. Recent data collected for North Carolina show that is the case for 93 percent of underage marriages.

“It’s not the idea that some people have of a Romeo-and-Juliet scenario of two 17-year-olds getting married,” said advocate Casey Swegman of the Tahirih Justice Center, a Virginia-based group tracking child marriage laws and data nationally. “It does provide legal loopholes in which the state is sanctioning what would otherwise be a felony sex offense.”

Rep. Lee Zachary (R-Yadkin) said he will oppose changing the marriage age.

“I’ve done a lot of divorces over the years, and I know a lot of people who got married when they were 16 and they’ve had great marriages,” said Zachary, an attorney. “I know a lot of people who were 30 before they got married and had terrible marriages. I don’t know who they are trying to protect here. I don’t think 18-year-olds have much more judgment than 16-year-olds.”

Zachary added that he believes in the case of pregnancy, a choice should still be offered.

“People end up pregnant and sometimes they want to get married and sometimes they don’t want to get married,” he said. “I just think they have a choice. I think it ought to be the couple and the parents’ decision and not the legislature’s.”

Last year, an underage marriage of a Wilkes County couple was recorded in Yadkin County. The female was 16 years-old and the male was 21 years-old.

“It’s possible the couple came here to get married because they were looking for a magistrates office to do the ceremony,” said Yadkin County Register of Deeds Aric Wilhelm. “Our magistrates require couples wanting to get married to make an appointment for the ceremony ahead of time. Some of the magistrates offices in the state were only doing marriages at odd times which made it hard for couples to schedule the ceremony.”

“On this license, the couple came to us for the license and then went to the magistrates office for the ceremony,” he said.

In any marriage application, registers of deeds must establish the identity of applicants, which is usually done with a driver’s license or state-issued ID, Wilhelm said. For underage applicants, a birth certificate is required and that confirms the parent or parents of the underage applicant. A consenting parent must also be present, show a valid ID, and sign a consent form allowing the marriage.

Wilhelm is in favor of raising the minimum marriage age to 18.

“I don’t think minors contemplating marriage have the maturity to fully understand all the responsibilities that marriage involves,” he said. “It’s possible that some of the minors are forced into marriage at the behest of one of the parents.”

He noted that the underage marriage in Yadkin County in 2020 was between a Hispanic couple.

“Underage marriage seems to be more permissible in that culture,” Wilhelm said. “I have had two other underage Hispanic couples inquiring about marriage requirements the past few months but haven’t been back for a license.”

Wilhelm participated in collecting underage marriage data as part of a statewide effort among N.C. registers of deeds. Half of the 100 counties reported data, showing 4,000 minors listed on marriage license applications between 2000 and 2019; among them, more than 200 married an adult at least 10 years older than them.

Based on that data, the Tahirih advocacy group estimates that if all 100 of North Carolina’s counties had reported underage marriages, it would have shown 10,000 minors appearing on marriage licenses within that nearly 20-year time span.

Women who marry underage are statistically shown to be at a greater vulnerability to sexual and domestic violence, more likely to drop out of school, experience higher rates of health and medical problems and have a higher divorce rate than women who marry at age 18 or older, Swegman said. She also noted that once a minor is married, they often have limited access to safety nets such as women’s shelters, restraining orders or divorce attorneys due to their financial and minor status.

Swegman said some girls choose underage marriage because they are trying to escape an abusive or addiction-filled environment at home. She called marriage as a solution to those scenarios a “trap door.”

Attempts to reach Sen. Deanna Ballard and Rep. Sarah Stevens by phone and email for comment were unsuccessful.

