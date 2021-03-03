Nine new driver license examiners to help improve service at DMV Offices

RALEIGH – As part of the effort to improve customer service at driver license offices statewide, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is adding nine new driver license examiner graduates to five offices this week.

The new employees graduated Feb. 25 from the DMV’s Basic Examiner Training School and started work March 1.

The DMV is working to improve customer service with more examiners, dedicated contact-less road test teams and the use of customer service representatives to help people with appointments during the current pandemic to make sure they have the appropriate documents.

The examiners graduated after four weeks of classroom study at training schools in Huntersville. They are trained to take applications for learner permits, driver licenses, REAL IDs and basic identification cards using modernized systems that create counterfeit-proof documents that protect against identity theft. They will also conduct contact-less road tests by appointment for qualified drivers.

The new team joins the over 500 examiners dedicated to serving the over 7 million licensed drivers in North Carolina.

The new examiners and their duty stations are: Richard Bare and Kevin Little, Jefferson; Melissa Gulledge and Julia Strickland, Salisbury; Perry Haynes and Keenan Williams, Yadkinville; Robert Nicks, Jr. and Allen Wallace, Winston-Salem South; and Tammy Westberg, Kernersville.