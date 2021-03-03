‘Celebratory’ mood at teacher vaccine clinic

Joyce Brown, a Yadkin County school nurse, administers a COVID-19 vaccination to Kristi Gaddis, Executive Director of Student Services for Yadkin County Schools.

Yadkin County teachers and staff rolled up their sleeves last week for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Around 180 Yadkin County school staff members got their shot on Wednesday with 205 more employees schedule to receive the first dose later this week.

“The event was almost celebratory in nature,” Superintendent Dr. Todd Martin said. “Everyone I saw seemed genuinely happy to be there and happy to be able to finally get vaccinated. Providing the opportunity for educators to be vaccinated not only protects the individuals and their families, but also all the students each educator comes into contact with daily. For example, I saw one of our bus drivers there at the vaccination clinic. By getting vaccinated, he protects himself, his family at home and all the students who ride his bus daily. Vaccinating educators has a far reaching impact and I am grateful to all who made this day possible.”

Martin praised the work of Yadkin County Human Services personnel including Assistant Director Jessica Wall, school nurses, the school district’s Executive Director of Student Services Kristi Gaddis, and Yadkin County emergency personnel.

“When the vaccination clinic numbers are combined with the previously vaccinated Yadkin County Schools’ employees, the district will have approximately 67% of the employees vaccinated,” Gaddis said.

Never before has there been such enthusiasm for having a needle stuck in one’s arm, but teachers are among those that see the vaccine as a major step toward normalcy for life and for their students in the classroom in particular.

“As I arrived at the vaccination site Wednesday, I was thrilled to see so many school employees lined up to take advantage of the opportunity to receive the vaccine. It is gratifying that our state and Yadkin County Schools recognize the frontline contributions of teachers and staff,” said Starmount High School teacher Michael Groce. “I know my colleagues will agree that we are eager to get students back in the classroom full time as soon as possible. My hope is that the vaccinations will allow a full return soon.”

Genia Martin, a teacher at Forbush Middle School, added to praise of the Yadkin County Human Services Agency’s handling of the vaccine distribution.

“I am very appreciative to the Yadkin County Health Department and to the Yadkin County Schools for working together and planning the shot vaccination clinic for teachers and staff. It was one of the most organized events that I have been a part of since COVID precautions began,” Genia Martin said. “Not only was I impressed with the organization, everyone involved in the event was very pleasant and most helpful. I am glad that I had the opportunity to add this extra precautionary step so that we are one step closer to seeing schools and our community able to function at full capacity.”

Yadkin County Director of Human Services Kimberly Irvine offered her thanks to the community for the “outpouring of support” related to the vaccine roll out.

“The vaccine clinic would not be a success without the partnership we have with other county departments and staff and the outpouring of volunteerism we received from citizens in the county,” said Irvine. She noted the many volunteers, including student nurses and clubs such as the Ruritans who have helped at the clinic.

For more information on the Yadkin County COVID-19 vaccine clinic visit https://www.yadkincountync.gov/618/COVID-19-Vaccination

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-258-4035 or follow her on Twitter @RippleReporterK.