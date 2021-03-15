Rotary supports local groups with pancake breakfast proceeds

Yadkin Rotary Club has delivered checks to support 10 area organizations from the proceeds raised at the group’s annual Pancake Breakfast held Dec. 5, 2020. The 2020 breakfast was done in a drive-thru format due to the pandemic, but still was a success for the Club.

The Yadkin Rotary Club was chartered in 1998 and had its first annual pancake breakfast at the Masonic Lodge in December 1998. The event now takes place each year at Yadkinville United Methodist Church, located at 204 W. Main Street.

“We are pleased to be able to support these organizations in the good work they do for our county and we grateful to all of our Pancake Breakfast sponsors for making this possible,” said Rotarian Susan Gmeiner.

The Yadkin County Lego Robotics program, Yadkin County Library, Richmond Hill Law School, Yadkin County Garden Box Drip Irrigation, Boonville Elementary School Backpack Program, Yadkin County Rescue Squad, NETworX, Yadkin Arts Council and Yadkinville United Methodist Church were among the recipients of this year’s Yadkin Rotary Club Pancake Breakfast proceeds.

Also receiving a donation will be Smart Start toward the annual Healthy Kids Day typically held in April. A drive through resource fair is planned for this year.

