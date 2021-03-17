Farmers Markets prepare for spring opening

The East Bend Farmers Market launched in 2020 and is back for its second year. File Photo

The East Bend Farmers Market is readying to launch its 2021 season. Opening day is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3.

Located in the parking lot of O’Henry’s restaurant, the space is enlarged this year to accommodate more booths and is currently accepting vendor applications, whether they are large farms or backyard producers. This year, organizers also hope to partner with area individuals to offer classes and workshops from simple growing to homesteading approaches.

For more information, message market organizers on their East Bend Farmers Market Facebook page or call336-655-5800. The market address is 10225 N.C. 67.

Yadkin Farmers Market

The Yadkin Farmers Market will hold its opening day on May 4, which is a Tuesday. The market shelter is located at 1141 Tennessee St. off of Highway 601, just past downtown Yadkinville and behind the Yadkinville Town Park and Papa John’s Pizza.

The market will run 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information or to become a vendor, call the Yadkin County Extension Office at 336-849-7908.

Hunter Farms CSA

This year, Hunter Farms is offering a punch card option along with the pre-packed boxes. For those who select the punch card, they still get the same pounds as the boxes each week, but will get to select their own produce.

Boxes will be distributed July 6 to Sept. 11.

New produce offerings this year include yellow flesh watermelons, white and purple cauliflower, beets, carrots, lettuces, herbs, yellow tomatoes, brussels sprouts, honeydew, and eggplant.

The farm will open for on-site sales of vegetable plants and produce in April from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The address is 6813 Highway 601 South.

Hunter Farms will also have a farmers market stand in Elkin every Saturday until April at the Heritage Center with dry aged beef, farm-raised pork, cabbage, brussels sprouts and succulents. When the traditional farmers market seasons open, Hunter Farms will have stands at Elkin, Yadkinville, Mt. Airy, and Mocksville. For more information or to sign up for the CSA program, visit hunterfarmsfamilyproduce.com or call 336-469-6498.