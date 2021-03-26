Yadkin Memorial Park camping season opens

Campsites at Yadkin Memorial Park feature a tent pad, fire pit and picnic table. There is a bathhouse onsite, as well. Yadkin County Parks and Recreation is looking to hire 11 or 12 lifeguards for this year’s swim season.

The camping season at Yadkin Memorial Park is now open. The park offers seven tent-camping sites, one of which is handicap accessible. Each site has a tent pad, picnic table and fire ring, and all have access to a bathhouse.

The first campers of the season were members of a Boy Scouts troop, said Caleb Poplin, assistant director for the parks department.

“Everybody is excited to get out of the house and get to the parks,” he said.

Sites are rented for Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights by reservation only. Call the parks office at 336-849-7751 to book a site.

The parks department also announced the county swim center will open the Saturday before Memorial Day, which is May 29. In preparation, recruitment for lifeguards has begun. Once a coveted summer job for teenagers, the swim center has struggled to fill the positions in recent years. In response, the county now offers lifeguard certification training and testing at no charge to its lifeguard candidates. Starting pay is $8.24 per hour, although it can be higher depending on experience, and 11 or 12 lifeguards will be hired for the season.

“We really need some lifeguards,” said Jason Walker, parks director. “That’s always a huge hurdle for us to find enough lifeguards.”

The county is also seeking seasonal lake office staff to assist with tasks such as reservations and kayak rentals.

To apply, go to www.yadkincountync.gov and click on employment at the bottom righthand side of the webpage.

