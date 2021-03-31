Hands of Hope provides essential care to patients

The COVID-19 pandemic has shone a light on what is essential in communities across the nation, the world and even in small communities like Yadkin County. Healthcare is one of the most obvious essential needs even prior to the pandemic, but it has been spotlighted even more during this time. The Hands of Hope clinic has been providing medical care for the uninsured for nearly 9 years and its services have never been more needed.

In 2020 the clinic saw 122 new walk-in patients alone and had 983 face-to-face encounters with patients, providing care at an average cost of $661 per patient. More than $100,000 in referral specialists visits were completed last year at the clinic, 1,744 laboratory tests and 10,902 free prescriptions were provided to those in need of medication. Hands of Hope also coordinated more than $11,000 in free dental care to patients last year.

Doctors, pharmacists, registered nurses, pharmacy techs have provided many hours of volunteer work in order to care for patients at Hands of Hope.

The clinic was recently honored, along with the Yadkin County Medical Clinic, with the Robert Ed Strother Award for Outstanding Accomplishment, Dedication to Community Service and a Visionary Approach to Population Health Improvement.

What began as a walk-in only clinic, now serves patients with appointment-based care as well. New patients are welcomed during the day on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Following a first visit to the clinic, additional follow-up visits will be schedule.

Hands of Hope is located at 320 W Maple St, Yadkinville. For more information visit hohclinic.org or call 336-677-1444.

