County annual report heading to residents’ mailboxes

Yadkin County’s 2020 annual report publication will begin appearing in county residents’ mailboxes as soon as this week. The full-color magazine-style report spans 32 pages and includes reports from all county departments and major initiatives. The summaries span news from the animal shelter to the permitting department. The report also includes an expansive list of county and area service phone numbers.

In other county news, the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners approved the creation of a COVID-19 nursing position for the next year. The position is advertised on the county website.

Following a closed session, the board approved the promotion of a county Emergency Services employee to the position of Emergency Services Assistant Director, Lisa Hughes told The Ripple. The position vacated by the newly promoted employee will be offered to a candidate who interviewed for the assistant director position — a move that required board approval because the county will forego advertising and interviewing for the newly vacated position.

Hughes declined to immediately release the names of the affected individuals or the title of the position vacated by the promoted employee.

