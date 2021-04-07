National Library Week celebrated at local branches

Elkin Public Library hosts a virtual story time each week.

Local libraries in the Northwest Regional system will join this week’s national celebration of Library Week. This year’s theme is “Welcome to Your Library,” which promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building – and that everyone is welcome to use their services.

“We think the theme is on target since we are slowly reopening more,” said Joan Sherif, director of the Northwest Regional Library system. “We know that libraries are even more important to people now!”

During the pandemic local libraries have adapted their services to provide more virtual resources as well as curbside service for library patrons to limit contact and keep staff and patrons safe.

Events are planned at the various libraries this week in celebration of National Library Week.

Jonesville Public Library is encouraging patrons to call their local library to thank staff for all they do.

“Libraries are so vital in every community and this special week in the year is a chance to celebrate all they have to offer,” said Jonesville Branch Librarian Jennifer Rogers.

The Jonesville Public Library will have a virtual story time on its Facebook page on Wednesday at 10 a.m. with a focus on library fun and will also include craft packets for patrons to pick up at the library.

“We will be highlighting The Big Library Read sponsored by our ebook supplier Overdrive, underway April 5-19,” said Elkin Branch Librarian Martha Smith. “This is the first global virtual e-book club. The title is ‘The Art of Taking It Easy: How to Cope with Bears, Traffic, and the Rest of Life’s Stressors.’ It is a laugh-out loud guide to embracing humor for a happier life written by Dr. Brian King. Download the book for free April 5-19 and take a break!”

Learn more about The Big Library Read at https://biglibraryread.com/

The Elkin Public Library also has several events planned for children including virtual “Storytime with Brown Bear and Mrs. Kim” and virtual bilingual “Storytime with Kim and Caro” on Thursday. Visit the Elkin Public Library Facebook page to access these read-alouds.

“Our outdoor pre-school storytime will be Friday at 11 a.m. Frogs will be jumping and ducks will be waddling around with a special edition of ‘If You’re Happy and You Know It,’” said Smith. “ A storywalk will offer a family outside activity. ‘Cat’s Colors’ by Arlie Anderson will be available for reading all week outdoors on the trail along the Big Elkin Creek across from the Library and beneath the Galloway Memorial Episcopal Church.”

For more information on events happening at area libraries, visit nwrl.org.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-258-4035 or follow her on Twitter @RippleReporterK.