Kid’s sports league leaders facing embezzlement charges

A Yadkinville couple is facing embezzlement charges after allegedly taking funds associated with a children’s sports club. Yadkinville Police Chief Dawn Pardue said the department recently received a report of possible suspicious activity involving the finances of the club which used the Yadkinville Elementary School campus to play baseball and other sports.

Following an investigation, charges were filed against Lonnie Allan Rucker, age 44, and Shari King Rucker, age 43. Each was charged with three counts of embezzlement and one count of conspiracy to commit embezzlement.

Both were released on a $5,000 unsecured bond with a court appearance scheduled for April 14.