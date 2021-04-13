Yadkin County man wins $100,000 Powerball prize

RALEIGH – William Hennings of Yadkinville took a chance on a Quick Pick ticket in Saturday’s Powerball drawing and won a $100,000 prize.

His $2 ticket matched numbers on four of the white balls and the Powerball in the April 3 drawing. The odds of matching four white balls and the Powerball in a drawing are 1 in 913,129.

Hennings purchased his winning ticket from the Cutter Mart on Speer Bridge Road in Yadkinville.

He claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $70,751 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

No one won Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot. The jackpot climbs to $53 million as an annuity or $37.5 million cash for Saturday’s drawing. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Players can buy Powerball tickets through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App, or at any lottery retail location.

Draw games such as Powerball make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how $2.1 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Yadkin County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.