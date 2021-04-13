Pfizer vaccine drive-thru event planned

The Yadkin County Health Department will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine drive through event. The Department will be giving 100 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at this event. The vaccination clinic will be held on a first come, first serve basis on Thursday, April 15, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Yadkinville United Method Church in Yadkinville, located at 204 West Main Street.

Those seeking a vaccine through this drive-thru event are asked to access the event via Monroe Street from Main Street. Please do not arrive for this event before 3:30 p.m. Those getting their first dose of Pfizer will need to return to a second drive through event on Thursday, May 6 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

As a reminder, residents can call the Yadkin County COVID-19 call center for more information at 336-849-7950. Residents with general questions about COVID-19 can call NC 2-1-1 by dialing 2-1-1 or 888-892- 1162. Residents can also reach the Human Services Agency through the following email: virusinfo@yadkincountync.gov. More information about COVID-19 can be found at:

• NC DHHS: www.ncdhhs.gov

• CDC: www.cdc.gov

• Yadkin County, NC: https://www.yadkincountync.gov/