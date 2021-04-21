Hamptonville man facing multiple charges

A Hamptonville man has been arrested on multiple charges including child abuse and breaking and entering. On January 30, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding a breaking and entering in Jonesville. After an investigation was conducted warrants were issued for Colby Dylan Holcomb, age 21, for two counts breaking and/or entering, breaking out of a dwelling, two counts felony larceny. Holcomb was arrested for these charges on April 20 and given a $10,000 secured bond.

Holcomb was also served with an outstanding failure to appear for intentional child abuse with serious bodily injury and assault inflict serious bodily injury and an out of county warrant for domestic violence protection order. Holcomb was given a $50,000 secured bond for the failure to appear and no bond was given for the protection order violation with a court appearance scheduled for April 21.