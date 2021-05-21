Man charged in stolen livestock trailer case

A Surry County man is facing felony charges for the alleged theft of a livestock trailer from a residence in East Bend. The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a larceny on May 7.

During the investigation, arrest warrants were issued on May 13, for 33-year old Sean Christopher Mitchell Creed.

Creed was charged with felony larceny and felony possession of stolen goods/property. As a result of these charges, Creed received a $30,000 secured bond. Creed was able to make bond on these charges on May 15.

Creed’s next scheduled court date is July 7 at Yadkin County Courthouse.

The investigation continues and if anyone has any further information in regards to this investigation, please contact Yadkin County Criminal Investigations Division, 336-849-7800