Food trucks, parade, fireworks planned for Saturday

Yadkinville will celebrate the nation’s birthday with a parade scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday evening. A fourth of July parade has been a longstanding tradition in the community which had to be cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Food trucks will also be in downtown Yadkinville on July 3 beginning at 4 p.m between E. Elm and Jackson Street. Tents and picnic tables will be set up as well as port-o-lets and handwashing stations. Food trucks will include Garden Route Coffee Truck, Cindy’s Snow Creamery, Duck Donuts; other food vendors will be Collide Church (hot dogs, snacks, and drinks) and Joshua’s Angels Center of the Carolina’s (roasted smoked chicken and drinks). Carolina Coffee and Creamery will have a BBQ truck at their location on Main Street.

The parade line up will begin on Progress Lane and proceed down Main Street. Contact the Yadkinville Fire Department at 336-679-8691 to register as a participant for the parade.

In honor of the hard work of healthcare workers during the past year and half, the staff of Express Care in Yadkinville will serve as this year’s Grand Marshal.

Area residents and visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the food, parade and a fireworks display which will begin at dusk. The fireworks display by Starfire Pyrotechnics will be located at Yadkinville Elementary School

Other area celebrations

Elkin’s annual Freedom Fest is planned for July 2 beginning at 5 p.m. The event will include live music by Big Daddy Mojo, kids’ activities, craft vendors, food trucks and a fireworks display beginning around 9 p.m.

The Mountain Park Ruritan Club is also excited for the return of its annual celebration which will take place on July 3 beginning with a parade at 10 a.m.

The parade lineup will begin at 9 a.m. at Charity Hill church. The parade will end at Mountain Park school where the opening ceremony will take place. The day will include entertainment beginning with Rachel Hinson singing the national anthem followed by gospel music by the Charity Hill church choir, Backwater Band, a tribute to service men and women, Mountain Park School Homecoming, Rhythm and Roots band, and Runaway Train.

There will be several non profit groups from the community serving food and goodies including polish sausages, Port a pit chicken, Chick-fil-A of Elkin, lemonade, hotdogs, pizza, BBQ sandwiches, grilled corn on the cob, funnel cakes, snow cones, cotton candy, candy apples and more. Activities during the celebration with also include a kiddie tractor pull, kickball, bouncy houses, foosball, train rides, face painting, pony rides and mechanical bull, cow patty bingo and games such as wheelbarrow races, balloon toss and more. A cornhole tournament with a cash prize will be part of the day as well. There will also be a blood drive at the Mountain Park Fire Department. The Mountain Park July 4 celebration is sponsored by Frontier Gas, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, G&B Energy, Swift Automotive, Walls greenhouse, Nationwide insurance, and First Community Bank.

An evening raffle will include prizes donated by local businesses and a $1,000 grand prize.

A new addition to the event will be a pageant in the evening for the most patriotic dressed kids, in categories for ages 0-8 and 9-16. The fireworks display will begin around dusk.

For more information visit the Mountain Park Ruritan Facebook page or call 336-813-5376.

East Bend’s annual God and Country Day, usually held the weekend prior to the July 4th holiday has been postponed until Sept. 4. In a statement on the God and Country Facebook page, organizers said the delay is due to the continued pandemic that kept the committee from being able to meet in the early part of 2021.

“Many of us folks are disappointed with the date change however, the committee has a responsibility to the public to follow dictated governmental guidelines,” the statement read. “East Bend God & Country Celebration is planned by a committee of volunteers who spend six months preparing for the event. Plans include fundraising and coordinating the days activities. Many activities require deposits to be paid in advance. We normally start meeting in January and commit dollars for entertainment etc… As the COVID situation was still strong in January 2021, the committee held off meetings until March to begin preparation.”

The delayed date will give the committee time to complete the planning and fundraising needed to host the event, organizers concluded.