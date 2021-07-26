Meth, heroin seized in drug investigations

McKinney Palmer Parks Shermer

Two Boonville men who were arrested earlier this are facing new charges after officers with the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop during a drug investigation on July 19. Edward Wayne Beamer, age 51, and Brandon Scott McKinney, age 25, were stopped on River Road and a search of the vehicle revealed a large quantity of methamphetamine, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Beamer and McKinney were out on bonds from a January 22, 2021 search warrant at their residence which located a stolen motorcycle, stolen property from recent breaking and entering cases, three handguns and a sawed off shotgun. Beamer and McKinney were also charged with trafficking schedule II controlled substances, methamphetamine as a result of that investigation. McKinney is also currently on Probation.

Following the July 19 traffic stop both Beamer and McKinney were charged with three counts of felony trafficking schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine; felony conspiracy to traffic a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine; felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver schedule II, methamphetamine; and felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances.

Beamer was being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center on a $500,000 secured bond with a court dated scheduled for July 21. McKinney was being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond also with a July 21 court date.

In an unrelated case, several suspects were arrested on July 7 for the sale and distribution of controlled substances. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Stacey Braddock Parks, age 57, of Yadkinville was stopped by officers during a drug investigation. Parks was found in possession of methamphetamine and had been a suspect in a previous narcotics investigation and was currently out on bond.

While in the same area detectives located Bridgette Smith Shermer, age 51, and Timothy Dwayne Palmer, age 54, at a gas station in Hamptonville. Shermer and Palmer were in found in possession of methamphetamine, heroin, clonazepam, and marijuana. Shermer and Palmer had also been suspects in multiple narcotic investigations in Yadkin County. Shermer and Palmer had outstanding warrants for their arrest involving the sale and distribution of methamphetamine.

Parks was charged with felony sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance (Methamphetamine); felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance (Methamphetamine); felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance (Methamphetamine); felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the distribution of controlled substances; misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; and misdemeanor possession of a schedule II controlled substance (Oxycodone.)

Parks has been arrested by the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office on three separate occasions since May for felony drug charges. Parks has posted two separate bonds for those matters totaling $27,500.00. Pertaining to the arrest on July 7 Parks received a $30,000 secured bond and was scheduled for a court appearance on July 14.

Shermer was charged with two felony counts of sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance (Methamphetamine); two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); felony conspire to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the distribution of controlled substances; felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance (heroin); felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); felony possession of a schedule IV controlled substance (clonazepam); and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shermer was previously arrested on Feb. 5, 2019 for drug related offenses including trafficking heroin and received a $75,000 secured bond. Shermer was arrested again on Oct. 15, 2020 for drug related offenses including trafficking methamphetamine and received a $100,000 secured bond. Pertaining to the offenses committed on July 7 Shermer has received a $200,000 secured bond and was scheduled to appear in court on July 14.

Palmer was charged with felony sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); felony possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); felony conspire to sell & deliver a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the distribution of controlled substances; felony possession of a schedule ii controlled substance (methamphetamine); misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Palmer received a $75,000.00 secured bond and was scheduled to appear in court on July 14.