Boonville woman charged with multiple drug offenses

A Boonville woman was arrested on drug charges on July 30 at a motel near I-77 and U.S. 21. Other occupants of the motel reported suspicious activity consistent with the use and sales of controlled substances. The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office began surveillance of the area and located Michelle Diane Crouse, age 45 who had outstanding warrants for drug violations.

Crouse was arrested and charged with two counts of felony trafficking schedule I controlled substance, heroin; felony conspiracy to traffic a schedule I controlled substance, heroin; two felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine and fentanyl; felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, alprazolam; misdemeanor possession of schedule vi controlled substance, marijuana.

Crouse is being held in Yadkin County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond. Her next court date is Aug. 17. Crouse is currently on probation for possession of schedule II controlled substance in Yadkin County and possession of schedule III controlled substance in Guilford County. Crouse is also out on bond and has pending charges for felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine; misdemeanor possession of schedule VI, marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.