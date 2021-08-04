Statewide group lauds paramedic program

The N.C. Association of County Commissioners will recognize the Yadkin County COVID Paramedic Program as part of its 2021 Excellence in Innovation Awards, according to an announcement made by County Manager Lisa Hughes at a commissioners meeting Monday morning.

Two Yadkin County programs were nominated for the award competition — the Hands of Hope and county medical clinic partnership, as well as the COVID Paramedic Program.

Each year, the NCACC recognizes 10 nominees from across the state that demonstrate innovative solutions and cost and resource savings for counties, according to the NCACC website. In collaboration with the Local Government Federal Credit Union, each of the 10 winners receive a cash award of $1,000 and are recognized at the annual NCACC conference in August.

The COVID paramedic position has been staffed by Kayla Johnson, who — as of data reported in February — had assisted 150 people in Yadkin County, often visiting patients at home multiple times. The program was designed to not only offer medical assistance to residents, but also to answer community questions about COVID-19 as well as help bridge communication between residents and their treating medical professionals