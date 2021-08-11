Tractor parade to be held Saturday

HAMPTONVILLE — For more than 15 years the Windsor’s Crossroads Ruritan Club has been serving up a full country breakfast with a side of good country fun at its annual fundraising breakfast and tractor cruise. On Saturday the club’s popular annual event will return at a 105-year old former schoolhouse where guests can enjoy a spread of bacon, biscuits, gravy and more. On display outside the schoolhouse, which now serves as a community center for events hosted by the Ruritan Club, will be tractors of all sizes and colors.

Following the breakfast those with tractors will take a slow and relaxing cruise through the countryside.

The club hosts various fundraisers throughout the year but the tractor cruise is the most popular.

“It’s definitely the highlight for us,” Ruritan Club member Rebecca Cranfill said at the 2019 event.

Upkeep on the century-old schoolhouse is part of the mission of the club. In 2018, with funds raised, the group was able to have a new roof put on the building. In 2019 a new heating system, and air conditioning for the first time, was installed.

The Windsor’s Crossroads Ruritan Club also supports area residents during difficult times.

”Our mission is to help those in need in the community,” Cranfill said.

The breakfast, by donation, will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. with the tractor parade beginning at 10 a.m.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-258-4035 or follow her on Twitter and Instagram @news_shewrote.