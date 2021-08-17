‘Symphony Unbound’ series blends with bluegrass

IF YOU GO What: Winston-Salem Symphony Unbound Featuring Hank, Pattie & The Current When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28 Where: Willingham Theater, Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville Tickets: $22, available at yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941

Bluegrass and symphony will fuse during a special concert at The Willingham Theater in Yadkinville on Aug. 28. The N.C.-based bluegrass group Hank, Pattie & The Current will perform alongside members of the Winston-Salem Symphony during the special program, which is part of the “Symphony Unbound” series.

“Symphony Unbound” is a Winston-Salem Symphony initiative that blends traditional, “classical” music with other genres, taking the artform out of the large city concert halls and into unexpected venues throughout the community. In addition to the concert series’ bluegrass-themed event in Yadkinville, a heavy metal theme will be offered at Krankie’s in Winston-Salem as part of the series, where a violinist will play Metallica, Megadeth, Zeppelin, AC/DC and Van Halen.

In the bluegrass event here in Yadkinville, a small chamber ensemble of Winston-Salem Symphony musicians will begin the concert with a collection of classical pieces that are known for their lively and memorable melodies. Afterwards, the Symphony musicians will join the audience while Hank, Pattie & The Current take the stage for an unforgettable concert experience highlighting their groundbreaking contemporary bluegrass vocal and instrumental abilities. To round out the evening, Symphony musicians will return to the stage with Hank, Pattie & The Current for some of the band’s favorite songs.

Bluegrass ambassadors Hank Smith and Pattie Hopkins Kinlaw join forces with their original and energetic soulgrass band for this event, including Stevie Martinez on bass and vocals and Billie Feather on guitar. Hank and Pattie take bluegrass and infuse it with their own flair, drawing from a melting pot of styles including classical and Motown, which adds up to an authentic and unique reflection of American music. While some of the music sounds old school and some sounds fresh and new, their overall musicianship, vocal harmonies, impassioned delivery and innovative arrangements have something for all music lovers.