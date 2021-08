New members of the Yadkin County Board of Elections were sworn in on July 20 by Clerk of Court Beth Williams. They are: Claude Wiseman, Jeff Smith, Larry Vestal, Walter Shore and Ellen Reece.Smith will serve as secretary and Shore will serve as chair. Wisemen is the longest serving member on the board with 32 years of service.

Two members are selected from each political party from a list of names that have been submitted on the local level, and the chair is appointed by the governor.