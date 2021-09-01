Jonesville officer honored for 20 years of service

JONESVILLE — A longtime member of the Jonesville Police Department was honored for his service during the Aug. 23 meeting of the Jonesville Town Council. Captain Scotty W. Vestal, was recognized for 20 years of service to the town of Jonesville.

Vestal was first sworn in as an officer with the Jonesville Police Department on September 6, 2001 under then Chief Robbie Coe. Vestal worked through the ranks beginning as an auxiliary officer and became Captain on January 7, 2015.

“Anyone who has served alongside Captain Vestal knows he has a heart for the town of Jonesville and takes pride in his service to the citizens,” said Jonesville Town Clerk Wendy Thompson.

Chief Dane Mastin presented Captain Vestal with a 20-year plague “in recognition of 20 years of service, Captain Scotty W. Vestal for facing extraordinary circumstances, with courage, honor and self-sacrifice for the Town, Citizens and Jonesville Police Department.”

“Not only is he an excellent law enforcement officer but he is an even better human being,” said Mastin. “His heart is for the people he selflessly serves and works with. Any agency would be fortunate to have a Scotty Vestal working for them and fortunately Jonesville has the original.”

Captain Vestal’s family was in attendance and were also thanked for their sacrifice and sharing him with the town.