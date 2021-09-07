One taken to hospital after Booger Swamp crash

One person was transported to the hospital following a three-vehicle collision around 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Booger Swamp Road between Center Road and Old 421. A Yadkin County School bus, a pick-up truck, and a work van were involved in the collision, said Yadkin County EMS Director Keith Vestal.

“The driver of the pick-up was treated and transported to the hospital. All the school children and the driver were ok and nobody required treatment or transportation,” said Vestal.

The passengers of the work van were not transported to the hospital, Vestal said.