Business Expo to showcase Yadkin companies

IF YOU GO What: Showcase Yadkin Business Expo Where: The Yadkin Center Agricultural & Education Building, 2051 Agricultural Way in Yadkinville When: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 16 Exhibitors: Workforce Unlimited, Shallowford Popcorn Farm, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, Yadtel, First National Bank, Yadkin Nursing Care, Boonville Business Downtown Dev. Assoc., Hands of Hope Medical Clinic, Smart Start of Yadkin County, Yadkin Valley Home Health, Southland Transportation, Apache Solutions, Curves of Yadkinville, Chick-fil-A of Mount Airy, Mountain Valley Hospice, Trellis Supportive Care, Coaching Right Now, Yadkin Arts Council, Surry Community College, Yadkin Valley Living, Unifi, The Yadkin Ripple, AOA Signs, Truist

More than 20 Yadkin County businesses and organizations will be represented at this year’s Showcase Yadkin Business Expo next Thursday, Sept. 16. The public is invited to the free event, where they can earn an entry in a drawing for door prizes by visiting each booth at the Expo.

“The Expo is a great way for the community to come out and learn about the remarkable products and services that are offered by our Chamber members,” said Jamie Johnston of the Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce. “This is also a wonderful opportunity for networking between Chamber members and the community.”

This is the second year of the now annual event. Organizers are hoping for fair weather after ice and rain dampened the first edition.

“We have such an incredible list of vendors participating in the Expo this year, from nonprofit to retail to health care to financial institutions,” Johnston said. “I would say that the Yadkin County popcorn producing farm — Shallowford Popcorn Farm — is one of our unusual exhibitors, as most folks don’t know that Yadkin County has a popcorn producing farm with a gift shop.”

The Expo is sponsored by the Chamber, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, Skyline National Bank, Yadkin Nursing Care, Workforce Unlimited, Surry Community College, The Yadkin Ripple/The Tribune, Surry-Yadkin EMC, Unifi, Yadtel, Russell Cellular and Yadkin Vision Center.

Lisa Michals may be reached at 336-448-4968 or follow her on Twitter @lisamichals3.