Community honors first responders, military

Local first responders and military bring the American flag out to the field. Kristian Russell | Elkin Tribune and Yadkin Ripple Flags from each branch of the military were presented. Kristian Russell | Elkin Tribune and Yadkin Ripple A 9/11 tribute was flown above the stadium. Kristian Russell | Elkin Tribune and Yadkin Ripple

EAST BEND — During Friday night’s Unifi Bowl between Forbush High School and Starmount High School, the community honored those who served. Law Enforcement, firefighters, veterans, active duty, emergency medical services, and a variety of other services were honored. The colors were presented by the Yadkin Valley Veterans Council, who presented flags for all branches of the military.

“We are thankful for the countless men and women who serve our county and our country,” said announcer Chris Hauser.

Those in attendance who were current or former service members were invited to carry the American Flag on the field during halftime. Along with the salute to service members, the community also took a moment of silence for the upcoming 20th anniversary of 9/11. An excerpt from former President Bush was read by Chris Hauser.

“Tonight we come together as two schools and two teams, but as one community and one America to pay our deepest respect tribute, and honor to those who perished on that day,” said Hauser. “We also honor our veterans who with personal sacrifice, and valor served faithfully in countless air, land and sea battles to secure our freedom here at home.”

Carly Phillips presented an invocation, and the halftime presentation was capped off with a rendition of “America the Beautiful” by Scott Rogers.