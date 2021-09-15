Yadkin 4-H Agent recognized for accomplishments

Yadkin County 4-H Agent Madaline Jones wins an award for best State Level Periodical Publication.

Madaline Jones, 4-H Youth Development Agent with Yadkin County-NC Cooperative Extension, was recognized for her achievements during the 2021 North Carolina Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals Annual Conference held in Blowing Rock North Carolina on Sept. 2.

One of the recognitions she received was for best State Level Periodical Publication for her monthly newsletter. “The Yadkin County 4-H Newsletter” was created to keep stakeholders, 4-H members, parents, volunteers, and potential clients up to date with the latest 4-H happenings. This newsletter is sent out to almost a hundred families in Yadkin County 4-H and is posted on the Yadkin County Cooperative Extension website and Yadkin County 4-H’s Facebook page.

Jones also won the State Level Excellence in Natural Resources and Environmental Education Award for her work with the Yadkin County 4-H Environmental Field Day. This is her largest school enrichment event that she organizes every year. Jones said she would have not been able to host this event without the help of many presenters that put in time and effort into presenting. Presenters at the event included Cooperative Extension Staff, 4-H Volunteers, the Wildlife Commission, Forestry Service, and the Yadkin County Beekeeper Association. This field trip was presented in an engaging virtual manner in 2020 through the use of a Google Site and as a result of this event, 422 youth learned about the environment from across Yadkin County.

The purpose of the North Carolina Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals is to promote the profession of Extension 4-H and youth work in North Carolina. The 4-H program is the youth education program of North Carolina Cooperative Extension, based at North Carolina State and North Carolina A&T State Universities. More than 260,000 young people ages 5 through 18 participate in North Carolina 4-H activities each year with the help of 16,700 adult and youth volunteers. You can find more information on 4-H at http://www.nc4h.org.

To learn more about the 4-H program in Yadkin County, please contact Madaline Jones at madaline_jones@ncsu.edu or call 336-849-7908.