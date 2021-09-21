Free COVID-19 testing available in Yadkin County

As of Sept. 21, Yadkin County had 224 active positive cases and 42% of people in the county were fully vaccinated against the virus, according to data posted by the county Health and Human Services Agency. The local agency also reported another nine deaths in the past month, bringing the total since the pandemic started to 67. Those nine deaths account for a one-month increase of 15.5% in the number of COVID-19 deaths in Yadkin County alone.

The positivity rate for those in the county taking COVID-19 diagnostic tests is around 16% as of Sept. 21, according to a CDC data tracker. The following are two sites offering free COVID-19 testing in Yadkin County:

East Bend: 200 School St. (near the East Bend Fire Department).

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays

Cost: Free

***

Yadkinville: 624 W. Main St. (behind hospital complex).

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays

Cost: Free

For more information or to register in advance: (877) 562-4850

***

The following sites also offer COVID-19 testing according to the county health department, but they are not listed as free testing sites, so they may bill insurance or charge private pay rates:

-Yadkin County Medical Clinic, 336-849-7910

-Express Care of Yadkin, 336-849-4171

-Yadkin Medical Associates, 336-679-2661

-Hugh Chatham Urgent Care, 336-526-0037

-Yadkinville CVS Pharmacy, 336-679-8849