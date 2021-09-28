Dangerous Boonville intersection gets traffic lights

The N.C. Department of Transportation has installed traffic signals at the intersection of N.C. 67 and Smithtown/Nebo Road. In a statement, a department spokesperson said the upgrade was in response to the crashes at the junction.

A 10-year crash analysis of this intersection revealed 45 crashes, a higher rate than the state average for similar rural intersections, according to the DOT.

The traffic signal replaces a flasher system that flashed yellow for vehicles on N.C. 67 and flashed red for traffic on Smithtown/Nebo Road. The new signal will operate as any basic traffic signal with green, yellow and red lights. Traffic engineers will adjust the timing as necessary.