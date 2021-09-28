Smitherman campaign spending tops $12,000

Oliver
2021 ELECTION INFORMATION
Yadkinville Municipal Election
One Stop (Early Voting) hours: Oct. 14-15, 18-22, 25-29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: One Stop voting will be upstairs in the Planning, Permitting and Elections building.
Absentee by mail begins on Oct. 3 and the last day to request an Absentee by mail ballot is Oct. 26.
The Election Day Precinct on Nov. 2 will be at Yadkinville Elementary School gymnasium from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Candidates for the Yadkinville municipal election are incumbents Mayor Eddie Norman and Town Commissioners Scott Winebarger and Chris Matthews.
2022 ELECTION INFORMATION
Election filing for the March 2022 primary is scheduled for Dec. 6, 2021 at 12 noon through Dec. 17 at 12 noon.
The Primary election date is March 8, 2022.
County offices up for reelection in 2022 include three County Commissioner seats, Sheriff, Clerk of Court, Register of Deeds, and Coroner. Three Yadkin County Board of Education seats will also be on the March 2022 ballot.
For more information on upcoming local elections visit the Yadkin County Board of Elections website yadkincountync.gov/88/Board-of-Elections or by calling 336-849-7907.
The high profile challenger aiming for next year’s Republican primary in the Yadkin County Sheriff’s race has contributed $13,000 toward his own campaign, according to campaign finance reports on file with the Yadkin County Board of Elections. Nick Smitherman has spent $12,107 toward campaign signs, business cards, T-shirts and other campaign materials to date, leaving a balance as of his last campaign finance report of $893.
Smitherman, of East Bend, purchased the vast majority of his materials from Dirt Road Graphics in East Bend, according to the report. A total of $11,000 was listed on the report as a “contribution from an individual,” and the individual was listed as Smitherman. He also listed a $2,000 loan to himself, which is another method candidates are allowed to use to fund their own campaign. According to the report, Smitherman was the only person to contribute to his campaign through June 30.
The filing period for the 2022 race for Yadkin County Sheriff will not open until December.
The incumbent, Sheriff Ricky Oliver, of Yadkinville, has a campaign fund balance of $2,670 as of June 30, which appears to be carryover from the previous election cycle. He did not report any new campaign contributions or expenditures for the most recent cycle.
The reports can be viewed at www.yadkincountync.gov/88/Board-of-Elections, then click Candidate Information in the left hand column.
Lisa Michals is a freelance writer and regular contributor to The Yadkin Ripple.