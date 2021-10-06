Yadkinville Mayor shares thoughts ahead of Nov. election

2021 ELECTION INFORMATION Yadkinville Municipal Election One Stop (Early Voting) hours: Oct. 14-15, 18-22, 25-29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Location: One Stop voting will be upstairs in the Planning, Permitting and Elections building. Absentee by mail begins on Oct. 3 and the last day to request an Absentee by mail ballot is Oct. 26. The Election Day Precinct on Nov. 2 will be at Yadkinville Elementary School gymnasium from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Candidates for the Yadkinville municipal election are incumbents Mayor Eddie Norman and Town Commissioners Scott Winebarger and Chris Matthews. 2022 ELECTION INFORMATION Election filing for the March 2022 primary is scheduled for Dec. 6, 2021 at 12 noon through Dec. 17 at 12 noon. The Primary election date is March 8, 2022. County offices up for reelection in 2022 include three County Commissioner seats, Sheriff, Clerk of Court, Register of Deeds, and Coroner. Three Yadkin County Board of Education seats will also be on the March 2022 ballot. For more information on upcoming local elections visit the Yadkin County Board of Elections website yadkincountync.gov/88/Board-of-Elections or by calling 336-849-7907.

Yadkinville’s 2021 municipal election day is next month but voters can already begin casting ballots if they are choosing to vote absentee by mail. The last day to register to vote in the 2021 election is Friday, Oct. 8 by 5 p.m.

One-stop early voting in the Planning, Permitting and Elections building in Yadkinville will begin on Oct. 14. Election day is Nov. 2 and the polling site will be at Yadkinville Elementary School from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Candidates for the Yadkinville municipal election are incumbents Mayor Eddie Norman and Town Commissioners Scott Winebarger and Chris Matthews.

There are 1,492 registered voters in the town of Yadkinville. Election officials anticipate this election will see a low turnout as they are few candidates, all of whom are incumbents, on the ballot. Elected officials for the town said they do hope that voters will come out to support them.

Ahead of the upcoming election, Yadkinville Mayor Eddie Norman shared some of his thoughts on his time serving as mayor and why he hopes to continue to do so.

“A lot of people ask me the question; ‘why do you want to serve as Mayor?’ The answer to that question lies in my roots of growing up in Boonville. My dad always stated that, ‘If you live in a community, you should serve that community,’” Norman said. “As I grew up, I saw my father serve as a Boonville Town Council Member as well as he served as assistant chief of the Boonville Fire Department for numerous years. So I begin my career of serving my town as dad stated, so I became a member of the Boonville Fire Department and the Boonville Jaycees until I moved to Yadkinville in 1982 at which time I married the love of my life Julia Choplin.”

“I was approached by a longtime Yadkinville citizen and neighbor, Holten Sheppard who encouraged me to run for Town Council of which I did. I will always be grateful to him for encouraging me to run. I have served on the Yadkinville Town Board since 1991 as a commissioner, Mayor Pro Tem and now as Mayor,” Norman continued. “I believe in our town, the citizens of our town and the wonderful employees of our town that do a tremendous job each and every day.

“I believe that my leadership on the board has demonstrated that I care a lot about the Town of Yadkinville and it most valuable asset — the citizens. Some decisions are tough and some are easy, but each one must be met with foresight and a vision to make tomorrow better.

“Through my tenure on the Town Board I that have worked beside some awesome Board Members who supported me in my various capacities of which I was proud to serve with. Each one has made an impact on me as I serve today and I will always be grateful to them for their support.

“I feel blessed to serve the Town of Yadkinville as Mayor and I hope that on election day that I can continue to provide excellent leadership for four additional years.

“Please remember to vote and support our current Town Board Members who are up for reelection as well as the members who are not up for reelection until 2023. Our current Board is tremendous and committed to our wonderful town,” Norman concluded.