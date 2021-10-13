Richmond Hill to host open house Saturday

An event celebrating local history is planned for Saturday at the historic Richmond Hill site located at 4641 Law School Rd., in East Bend. The site is the former home of North Carolina Supreme Court Justice, Richmond M. Pearson (1805-1878).

Pearson operated a Law School on the grounds of his homeplace, named Richmond Hill, and is said to have taught a thousand law students. Future lawyers, judges, NC Supreme Court justices, including chief justices; military leaders, congressmen and governors made their way to Yadkin County to study under Justice Pearson.

This weekend’s event will include tours of the home from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Throughout the day there will be refreshments, live music by Stan Clardy and Civil War era artillery demonstrations on the hour beginning at 11 a.m.

The large brick home, originally built in the early 1860s, still stands today, having undergone an extensive renovation in the 1970’s. Since then, the Historic Richmond Hill Law School Commission was established to maintain the property and promote its historic significance.

Typically open to the public April through October, the house was closed last year. Upon re-opening this year, it became clear the Pearson house was in need of some additional repairs, fresh paint and tender loving care.

A beautiful, limited edition 550 piece puzzle of the house will be available in order help raise funds for this year’s repairs. These puzzles will be available at the October open house and at the Yadkin Valley Grape Festival in Yadkinville.