Boonville man facing sex offense, drug charges

BOONVILLE — The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Boonville man on multiple charges including sex offenses and drug related charges. On Oct. 17 the Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding the solicitation of a statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult. During the initial investigation it was determined an additional crime had occurred in violation of the Sex Offender and Public Protection Registration Program. Subsequently, a warrant was issued for Derrick Evan Warden, age 36, for one count of failure to register a new online identifier.

On Oct. 18 Warden was served with the outstanding warrant and additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling place. Warden was placed under a cumulative $65,000 secured bond. Warden’s next scheduled court date is Nov. 3.

Additional investigations in this matter are being conducted to obtain evidence related to several other criminal charges.