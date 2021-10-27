Roaring River woman facing drug charges

A Roaring River woman is facing felony drug charges after authorities discovered her to be in possession of narcotics during her arrest. On Oct. 12, deputies with the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a call to respond to the Yadkin County Detention Center in reference to assisting Jonesville Police Department with an arrestee brought to the facility. During the search of the arrestee narcotics were located hidden on their person.

Brandi Nicole Gaultney, age 34, was charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance at a prison or local confinement facility and one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

Gaultney received a $10,000 secured bond and is currently being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center. Gaultney had a scheduled court appearance on Oct. 13.