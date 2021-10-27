Nominations being accepted for Governor’s Volunteer Service Award

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award.

The awards program, created by the Office of the Governor in 1979, recognizes North Carolina’s most dedicated volunteers. Through the years, the award has been bestowed on thousands of North Carolinians who have shown concern and compassion for their neighbors by volunteering in their local community.

Each county selects up to ten individuals, businesses, groups/teams and one paid Director of Volunteers to be recognized for their outstanding contributions to their communities. One of the nominees will be nominated for the Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service, which is awarded to the top 20 volunteers in the state. A local committee evaluates the nominations.

Nomination forms are available at the Yadkin County Manager’s Office at 217 E Willow St, Yadkinville.

Nominations for Yadkin County Volunteers can be submitted online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BMNJNTV

All nomination forms must be submitted by January 1, 2022.

For more information please go to https://www.nc.gov/agencies/volunteer/volunteer-awards