Weapons, cash, drugs seized following traffic stop

Lyvers Cash, drugs and stolen weapons seized following a traffic stop on Swan Creek Rd. on Oct. 21. Photo courtesy of Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office Wilson

HAMPTONVILLE — Stolen weapons and drugs were among the items confiscated from multiple suspects on Oct. 21 after Yadkin County Sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop on Swan Creek Rd. Two of the occupants of the vehicle had outstanding warrants for arrest, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies searched the vehicle were they discovered a large quantity of methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia. Also located in the search were two stolen handguns.

Two North Wilkesboro residents and one suspect from Millers Creek were arrested.

Matthew Allen Wilson, age 27 of North Wilkesboro, was charged with two counts of felony trafficking schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine; two counts of felony conspiracy to traffic a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine; felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver schedule II, methamphetamine; two counts of felony possession of a stolen firearm; two counts of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wilson is being held in the Wilkes County Detention Center on a $615,002 secured bond. Wilson’s next court date is Nov. 16.

Also of North Wilkesboro, Mersadeys Justyce Lyvers, age 18, faces the same charges as Wilson as well as the additional charge of Felony Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Heroin.

Lyvers is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center on a $115,000 secured bond. Lyvers’ next court date is Nov. 16.

Jason Scott Eller, age 45 of Millers Creek, was charged with two counts of felony conspiracy to traffic a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine; felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine; felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eller is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center on a $75,000 secured bond. Eller’s next court date is also Nov. 16.

Wilson, Lyvers, and Eller were all on supervised probation. Wilson and Lyvers were both served with additional outstanding warrants from Wilkes County and Probation. Additional charges are pending following analysis of other suspected controlled substances by the NC State Crime Lab.

The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office addressing citizen concerns along the border of the two counties.