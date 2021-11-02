Halloween day shooting in Boonville

BOONVILLE — A Boonville man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a neighbor on Sunday. Yadkin County Sheriff’s deputies were in route to a residence on Pulliam Rd. in reference to a disturbance between neighbors when a second report came in that a weapon had been fired.

Deputies arrived on the scene and located a male subject suffering from a gunshot wound to a lower extremity. The victim was transported by Yadkin County EMS to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center to be treated for the injury. Authorities said they expected the victim to survive the injury.

Following an investigation, the Sheriff’s Office arrested Neil McDowell Thomson, age 46. Thomson was charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Thomson is currently being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond. He had a scheduled court appearance on Nov. 1.