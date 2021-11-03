Courtney Elementary student dies in wreck

A Yadkin County elementary school student has died following a car accident on Wednesday morning. Yadkin County Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Martin said that at around 9:45 a.m. there was a single vehicle accident approximately a quarter mile from Courtney Elementary School on Courtney-Huntsville Road. Martin confirmed that there were two students in the vehicle and one of the students, a fifth grade student at Courtney, Madison Styers, passed away, presumably from injuries sustained in the accident. I

“It is my understanding that the other student was not seriously injured,” Martin said.

“We had additional counselors on hand at the school yesterday to talk with anyone who needed support and will have personnel available throughout the week,” he added.