Death of 17-year old Forbush student under investigation

A student at Forbush High School passed away on Thursday evening, School Superintendent Dr. Todd Martin confirmed on Friday. The student’s name or additional details are not being released at this time.

Yadkin County Sheriff Ricky Oliver also confirmed the death of a juvenile who was a student at Forbush. The death is under investigation and details will be reported as they become available.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release regarding the death though few details are being released. The release states that “on Nov. 4, shortly after 8 p.m. the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a shooting located at a residence on Gospel Way Church Rd. in Yadkinville. Deputies arrived on the scene to find a 17-year old juvenile female with a gunshot wound. Yadkin County EMS arrived on the scene and pronounced the juvenile deceased. The investigation is currently ongoing. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.”

Martin said that additional counselors were at the school on Friday to assist any who need support. Friday’s home football game has also been rescheduled in light of the death.