Unexplained illness affects Starmount 6th graders

BOONVILLE — On Monday around 45 sixth-graders at Starmount Middle School began complaining of various symptoms including headache and nausea. First responders from emergency services and area fire departments, along with school nurses, were at the scene to help take care of the students, said Yadkin Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Martin.

“Most of the students were feeling better before the school day ended. At this point we do not know what caused this. However, officials with the Yadkin County Health Department were on the scene and have begun investigating this incident,” Martin said.

An initial report of the incident indicated that carbon monoxide poisoning could have been the cause, but Martin said operations staff on the scene were able to verify that this was not the case.

Martin said most of the students who reported being symptomatic were picked up by parents or guardians shortly before the end of the school day and right after school.

Most of the students who reported symptoms returned to school on Tuesday, Martin added.