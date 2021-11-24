Cypress Trails to light up the season

Leaping light frogs at Cypress Trails which will officially open on Thanksgiving Day. A fountain of lights at Cypress Trails holiday light display.

ELKIN — This holiday season will welcome a new tradition to the Elkin area with the opening of Cypress Trails, a walk-thru holiday light show. Cypress Trails is located at 157 Interstate Way, Elkin.

Owner Tara Marciniak said operating a holiday light show has been a longtime dream of hers and one she is thrilled to bring to the community for families to make memories.

“This was something I wanted to do since I was 15 years old,” Marciniak said. That dream is now a reality for Marciniak along with her partner Brian and “helper elves” Elan and Nyra.

“Holiday light shows were a magical experience for our entire family, which included a parent with a handicap,” said Marciniak. “I could see that when we visited any holiday light show, my parent’s ailments seemed to evaporate and we were able to enjoy the magic of twinkling lights and holiday music. It was as if all of her challenges faded away, and ever since then, I have wanted to attempt to give that same feeling to anyone who would someday visit my own.”

Marciniak said they have been creating, painting, and purchasing displays for years and are so excited for the inaugural light show which will officially open on Thanksgiving Day. Cypress Trails features multiple trails with different themes and lots of twinkling holiday lights, animated displays, a hot chocolate stand and winter surprises such as a snow machine.

Opening on Thanksgiving Day, Marciniak said she would offer families a fun festive thing to do and also an opportunity to “walk off the turkey.”

“I‘m hoping that families will find this a unique opportunity to make really neat holiday memories this season,” Marciniak added.

The name Cypress Trails was chosen as Brian and Tara are “avid nature lovers” but also in memory of Brian’s uncle, a world-famous water skier who used to do shows at Cypress Gardens.

Marciniak said next year they plan to offer a not-so-spooky Halloween trail event. Future goals for Cypress Trails also include private event rentals for weddings and more as well as possible music or wine festivals on the property.

Advance tickets are encouraged though walk-up tickets are also available. Tickets are available at cypresstrailevents.com. Tickets are $12 per person for ages 13 and up and $5 for guests ages 24 months through age 12.

Cypress Trails holiday light show hours will be 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. beginning Nov. 25 with 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. hours on weekends in December and the week of Christmas.

For more information visit cypresstrailsevents.com.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-258-4035 or follow her on Twitter and Instagram @news_shewrote.