Boonville holiday shop open, parade planned

The holiday shop in Boonville at the Harvey Smith Municipal Building is now open for the season with treats from Dewey’s and more.

BOONVILLE — The Dewey’s Holiday Store returns to Boonville this year to provide local shopping opportunities and give back to the community. The shop is located inside the Harvey Smith Municipal Building, 108 N. Carolina Ave. with hours from Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5p.m.

All proceeds this year will go to purchase swings and climbing equipment at the Tony W. Reece Community Park. The holiday store is operated by the Boonville Business and Downtown Development Association. Also, there will be other items to purchase from vendors. Big B NAPA will be selling toy tractors and equipment. Starmount High School Athletic Boosters will be selling hats, shirts, crewneck sweatshirts and hoodies. The BBDDA will be selling Boonville T-shirts.

“Shop locally for all your a Christmas gift needs,” said Town Commissioner Monica Craver.

Downtown Boonville will officially ring in the holiday season with its annual Twilight Christmas Parade on Dec. 4 at 4:30 p.m. Visitors are invited to gather around the Christmas tree at the intersection of U.S. 601 and N.C. 67 30 minutes following the parade for a visit with Santa and singing of carols.