Small Town Christmas celebration to be held Saturday

EAST BEND — It’s the most wonderful time of the year and the town of East Bend will ring it in with its annual Small Town Christmas Celebration on Saturday at 6 p.m.

This outdoor event will take place near the Christmas tree in front of East Bend Elementary School. Along with the lighting of the tree, Youth Pastor Jarad Warden will share a devotional message and carols will be sung.

The winners of the annual fourth-grade essay contest will be announced during the celebration.

Light refreshments will be served and Santa will stop by for a visit.

Organizers with the God and Country Celebration which hosts the event annually are also asking for donations of canned or dry food goods or personal hygiene and toiletry items on behalf of East Bend Christian Ministries. Cash donations will be also be accepted. Each year the committee donates to help a local family in need.