Beautiful Star: An Appalachian Nativity opens Dec. 9

The Yadkin Arts Council brings the Appalachian Nativity Musical ”Beautiful Star” back to the Willingham Theater stage Dec. 9-12,

Get into the holiday spirit with this classic nativity celebration and Appalachian musical revue!

Beautiful Star: An Appalachian Nativity, a down-home celebration and joyous musical revue, is back for an encore stage run this season from Dec. 9-12.

Beginning with the story of Adam and Eve, leading up to the birth of Jesus, this dramatized retelling will have you tapping your toes and singing its praises. Catchy Appalachian tunes and that peculiar mountain sense of humor make this a holiday favorite of families everywhere. This show also features backtrack recordings by local Bluegrass Americana band, None of the Above.

The show is directed by Jessie Grant and presented by Willingham Performing Arts Academy.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, 10, and 11, and 3 p.m. on Dec. 12. Tickets are $22 and can be purchased at www.yadkinarts.org or at the box office from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday. The Willingham Theater is at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.