Yadkinville Town Board announces appointment of Police Chief

Yadkinville Commissioner Chris Matthews is sworn in to serve again on the town board. Mayor Eddie Norman is sworn in to once more serve the town of Yadkinville. Randy Dimmette named Yadkinville Police Chief.

The town board of Yadkinville has announced the appointment of Randy Dimmette as Yadkinville Police Chief. Dimmette had been filling the role of acting Police Chief since the retirement of former Chief Dawn Pardue.

Pardue retired at the end of October after 32 years of combined law enforcement service to Yadkin County and to the town of Yadkinville.

A select committee was appointed by the town board to advertise and solicit applicants for the position of Police Chief, which was successfully concluded on Nov. 19 with the unanimous agreement by the committee that Dimmette be recommended for the position of Police Chief.

The board voted unanimously during its Dec. 6 meeting to appoint Dimmette as the new Police Chief for Yadkinville. He will be officially sworn in at the January 2022 town board meeting.

Mayor Eddie Norman and Commissioners Scott Winebarger and Chris Matthews, who were reelected last month, were officially sworn in during the Dec. 6 meeting of the Yadkinville Town Board.