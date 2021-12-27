Fire at Boonville apartment home displaces two

Two Boonville residents were displaced from their apartment home on Park Ave. just a day before Christmas eve due to a fire. Firefighters from Boonville as well as Fall Creek, Yadkinville and Arlington, responded to the blaze just after 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 23.

Approximately two minutes after being dispatched, Boonville firefighters arrived on the scene and reported a large, two-story multi-family residence with fire showing from rear of the structure on the second floor. Fire personnel from all responding departments worked to extinguish the fire which was mostly extinguished in approximately eight minutes after arrival with a full control and extinguishment called at 6:08 p.m., approximately 28 minutes after arrival of the first Engine Company, said Boonville Fire Chief Brandon Renegar.

Approximately 36 firefighters were on scene in total. Two occupants of the apartment, one per apartment unit, were displaced and assisted by the Red Cross, said Renegar.

The fire was investigated and found to be unintentional in nature due to a malfunctioning heater in the upstairs apartment. This was the second structure fire in Boonville within three weeks with another having occurred on Spencer Rd. on Dec. 4.

“The Boonville Fire Department would like to remind citizens to stay vigilant with fire safety, especially in their homes and during the winter months in which an increase in fires is often seen,” Renegar said. “This increase is often due to heating measures. As a reminder, never store combustibles near heat sources such as fireplaces, space heaters or other open flame devices such as candles. Often flammables such as linen and bed sheets, curtains and clothing are found as causes for fire ignition or spread when stored too close to a heat source. Additionally, fire places should be inspected and cleaned annually by a professional and electric space heaters should always be plugged directly into an outlet and not a power strip. Fuel fired heaters should be inspected to ensure proper working condition and only use the appropriate fuel. Most importantly of all, everyone should ensure they have working smoke alarms and CO alarms in their homes. A smoke alarm is needed inside each bedroom and outside each bedroom along with at least one alarm on each floor including the basement. Most departments in the area have and provide smoke alarms for free to citizens of their district.”