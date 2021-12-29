‘The Colors of Winter’ exhibit coming to Welborn Gallery

2022 Welborn Gallery Schedule:

“The Colors of Winter”: January 13 - March 4

A collection of works by the Yadkin Arts Council’s Artist Members that explores their memories and reflections upon winter, and the colors and moods the season evokes.

“The Fine Art of Colored Pencil”: March 10 - April 29

The Colored Pencil Society of America (NC Chapter) presents a group exhibit that highlights the beautiful and versatile medium of colored pencil.

“Let There Be Light” by Michael Isley: May 5 - June 24

A vibrant stained glass exhibit featuring a variety of colors, textures, and shapes that inspires imagination and displays how light is the catalyst to life.

Yadkin Arts Council 2022 Annual Juried Exhibition: July 15 - September 2

(Featuring Sharon Hardin as Juror)

This competition is a celebration of some of the finest creativity in the state and is open to NC artists aged 18 years and older. $3500 is awarded to the best entries.

“Handmade: A Portrait of an Artist’s Tools” by Bryan Rierson: September 8 - October 28

A large scaled black & white photography exhibit featuring the hands of local artisans displaying their art and the tools they use for their craft.

“Observations and Fantasies” by Sharon Hardin: November 3 - December 23

An organic watercolor exhibition exploring a visual language through forms inspired by nature, experience, and imagination.