Yadtel unveils new name, Zirrus

Yadtel to transition to the name Zirrus.

Yadtel, a Yadkin Valley region telecommunications provider, has announced the evolution of the company’s name from Yadtel to Zirrus. Yadkin Valley Telephone Membership Corporation, Yadtel’s parent company, has not changed, nor has there been a change of ownership.

“Yadkin Valley Telephone Membership Corporation, our legacy parent company, will not go away,” confirmed Ken Mills, Zirrus’ Chief Executive Officer. “The co-op is embedded deep in our history and the roots of this company. Under the name change from Yadtel to Zirrus, our goal is to expand our reach, rebrand to build awareness, and provide more valuable jobs to our economy, while creating excitement and energy throughout the company.”

“The name change to Zirrus represents a fresh vision for our existing telecommunications cooperative which allows us to introduce ourselves as the most innovative and trusted telecommunications provider in the Yadkin Valley and beyond.”

The Zirrus name is highly associated with technology, is quick to be recognized and easily remembered, company representatives said. Zirrus plans to expand its commitment to provide world-class telecommunications technology through a variety of products and services that enhance the lives of its customers and enrich the communities it serves. These services include Internet, Smart Home Products and Services, Wireless and Landline Phones, Security, Streaming Video, Business Solutions, and Managed IT Services.

“Zirrus remains committed throughout the brand transition and beyond to provide the residents, businesses, and communities we serve with world-class technology and reliable telecommunications services, just as we have done throughout our 70-year history,” concluded Mills.

The name transition will be a multi-step process with all service lines transitioning to the Zirrus name by June 1, 2022. Visit Zirrus.com for more information.