Emergency officials urge preparation ahead of winter storm

Yadkin County EMS Director Keith Vestal said the county will open its Emergency Operations Center Saturday night around 9 p.m. to begin monitoring weather conditions ahead of this weekend’s predicted winter storm. Vestal said during a 9 a.m. call on Friday morning the National Weather Service said the area is expected to get between 6 and 12 inches of snow and up to a possible tenth of an inch of ice.

“The bad thing of the forecast is the wind,” Vestal said.

The current forecast, which Vestal said is subject to change, did predict 25 to 35 mile per hour winds.

“That, with heavy snow in the trees and what ice we get, that’s what’s going to cause the most of the problems,” said Vestal. Travelers stranded on I-77 due to road conditions were another problem he said could occur in the midst of the storm.

Vestal said the most important thing was for area residents to begin Friday and Saturday preparing for possible winter weather conditions and possible power outages. The storm is currently projected to begin in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Vestal said residents should prepare to be self-sufficient for at least 72-hours with plenty of non-perishable food and water on hand, plus batteries and other necessities such as needed medications etc.

Using caution with generators and any heaters that run off gasoline to avoid possible carbon monoxide poisoning is another thing Vestal wanted to remind residents about.