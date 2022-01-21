Reeves Downtown Music School in Elkin to begin classes Jan. 31

Caroline Beverly takes part in an Old Time jam session during a fundraiser for the Reeves Downtown School of Music

ELKIN — Reeves Downtown School of Music, a non-profit offshoot of the Reeves Theater, will begin its first session of classes on Jan. 31.

The music school is based in the former Foothills Arts Council building, located at 129 Church St. in Elkin, and will offer a variety of classes for all ages. From toddlers to adults, the school will offer classes in banjo, voice, mandolin, piano, violin/fiddle, guitar, musical theater and more.

The Reeves Downtown School of Music mission is “to provide exceptional year-round musical education and performance opportunities to students from our community and beyond. To promote and encourage musicians of all genres through performances, workshops, and master classes; and to expose students and audiences to a diverse world of musical expression. To enhance the artistic imprint of the Yadkin Valley region, and to encourage arts tourism. To inspire future generations of musicians and music enthusiasts to keep musical traditions alive and to explore new forms of self-expression through instrumentation, sound, and rhythm.”

The school was planning to begin classes in 2020 but had to postpone its opening due to safety concerns related to COVID-19.

A fundraiser was held at the Reeves Downtown School of Music last fall which brought in more than $3,500 for the organization.

“We were thrilled with the turnout,” said Kate Carson-Groner, representing the music school. “It was exciting to see so many folks in the building and garden again and get people interested in the future of the school.”

For a full list of classes offered, fees and schedules visit reevesmusic.org.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-258-4035 or follow her on Twitter and Instagram @news_shewrote.