Yadkin Commissioners, planning, adjustment boards take part in training

On Jan. 10, the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners, Yadkin County Planning Board and Yadkin County Board of Adjustment held a joint training workshop conducted by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s School of Government. This training covered the duties and roles of each Board to increase coordination and make overall land use processes smoother for the general public.

The Yadkin County Board of Commissioners is the Governing Board for the County, approving land use ordinances and the final decision of land use planning and development is theirs to make. However, the Planning Board and Board of Adjustment play critically important roles in shaping Yadkin County as well. Members of these Boards are appointed by the Board of Commissioners and help shape land use planning and development for all of Yadkin County.

The Planning Board has multiple duties and responsibilities that encompass land use planning and development for Yadkin County. This includes advising on initial zoning regulations, advising on zoning comprehensive and land use planning, advising on zoning amendments and plan consistency as well as many other responsibilities that help Yadkin County grow responsibly. Rezoning requests must initially come to the Planning Board. Once the Planning Board makes an advisory ruling by vote, the final rezoning decision falls to the Board of Commissioners.

The Board of Adjustment plays a different, yet important role in land use and development across the county. Applications for zoning ordinance special use permits are taken to the Board of Adjustment for approval or denial. The Board of Adjustment must follow Yadkin County Zoning Ordinances when determining consistency of an application for a special use permit. This allows for impartial quasi-judicial hearings that are fair and impartial for all involved. Board of Adjustment members must act in accordance with Yadkin County Ordinances and remain impartial. Members must be willing to make impartial decisions based upon the factual evidence for the betterment of Yadkin County as a whole.

Yadkin County is currently in the process of updating its Comprehensive Land Use Plan. This plan acts as a guide when shaping development and long term land use planning for Yadkin County. Key development and conservation areas are identified and development strategies are explained in detail to assist with consistency across the County. In the spring of 2022, Yadkin County will be seeking public input for the Land Use Plan to ensure citizens can help shape the future of the County.

Public input and participation help drive the success of the Yadkin County Planning Board and Yadkin County Board of Adjustment. Yadkin County needs dedicated citizens willing to serve their community in order to be successful. Chairman of the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners, Kevin Austin shares his appreciation for the service the Board members provide, “The Yadkin County Board of Commissioners is very appreciative of our citizens who take their personal time away from their families to voluntarily serve on these Boards to guide the future of the County’s development.”

Anyone interested in serving on one of these two boards, should contact the Clerk to the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners, Tanya Gentry at 336-849-7513 or tgentry@yadkincountync.gov.